FourThought Financial Partners LLC Sells 14,421 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,421 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,993,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127,429 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 307.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 983,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,402,000 after buying an additional 742,399 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,633,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,244,000 after buying an additional 593,425 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,163,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,444,000 after purchasing an additional 552,954 shares during the period. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,327,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.28. 3,578,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,902,906. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.29. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.51.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

