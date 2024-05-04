FourThought Financial Partners LLC Sells 747 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC lessened its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLR traded up $6.85 on Friday, hitting $147.00. 3,309,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,043. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.15. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.33 and a 1-year high of $154.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.56%.

Several analysts recently commented on DLR shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.65.

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

