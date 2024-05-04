Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $25.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Freshworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Freshworks from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Oppenheimer cut Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Freshworks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.59.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Freshworks

Freshworks Stock Performance

Freshworks stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.03. 6,974,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,264,107. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -35.07 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.97. Freshworks has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $24.98.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $160.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.11 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freshworks will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freshworks

In other Freshworks news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $135,766.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,803.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $127,192.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,991 shares in the company, valued at $361,437.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $135,766.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,803.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 460,792 shares of company stock valued at $9,408,403. 19.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshworks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Freshworks during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Freshworks in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Freshworks in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.