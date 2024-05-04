Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $14.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Gevo from $1.36 to $0.85 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Gevo stock remained flat at $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,142,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,701,442. Gevo has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $1.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.88.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 393.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gevo will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in shares of Gevo by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 32,036 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16,343 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Gevo by 4.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 441,136 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 17,043 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Gevo by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 49,134 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 28,323 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Gevo by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 760,597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 35,497 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gevo during the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

