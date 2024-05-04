Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $695.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.94 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Gildan Activewear updated its FY24 guidance to $2.92-3.07 EPS.
Gildan Activewear Price Performance
GIL traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.10. 434,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,448. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of $26.98 and a 1 year high of $38.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38.
Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.36%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Gildan Activewear
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.
