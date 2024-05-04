Glaukos’ (GKOS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Truist Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $125.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, up from their previous price target of $120.00. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Glaukos from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Glaukos from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Glaukos from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Glaukos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

NYSE GKOS traded up $1.48 on Thursday, hitting $106.51. 507,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,055. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.87. Glaukos has a fifty-two week low of $49.19 and a fifty-two week high of $108.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 5.38.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.12). Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 43.15%. The business had revenue of $85.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Glaukos news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $41,373.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,163,644.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Glaukos news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $41,373.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,163,644.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 474 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total value of $42,835.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $4,962,758.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,881 shares of company stock worth $21,965,491 over the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 1.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Glaukos by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Glaukos by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Glaukos by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

