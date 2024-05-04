Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Price Target Increased to $112.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GKOS. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Glaukos from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Glaukos from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Glaukos from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Glaukos stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.51. The stock had a trading volume of 507,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,055. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.87. Glaukos has a 12 month low of $49.19 and a 12 month high of $108.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 4.78.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $85.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.60 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 43.15% and a negative return on equity of 24.69%. Glaukos’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Glaukos will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark J. Foley sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $423,487.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,085,141.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark J. Foley sold 4,560 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $423,487.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,085,141.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 59,801 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total value of $6,008,206.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,232,367.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,881 shares of company stock valued at $21,965,491 over the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Glaukos by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Glaukos by 1.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

