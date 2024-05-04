Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $182.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on GPN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Global Payments from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Global Payments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $150.00.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Global Payments

Global Payments Stock Performance

GPN traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $111.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,191,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,470. The firm has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $95.12 and a 12 month high of $141.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.72.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Global Payments will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.84%.

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 40.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,346,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,078,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703,434 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,142,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $591,613,000 after buying an additional 1,481,714 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,087,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $646,151,000 after buying an additional 132,635 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,499,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $403,849,000 after buying an additional 116,664 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Global Payments by 2.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,402,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,657,000 after acquiring an additional 89,057 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.