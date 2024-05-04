Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report) by 72.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 174,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,476 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $11,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 673,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,602,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.17. 35,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,578. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.65. The company has a market capitalization of $492.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.14. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $51.71 and a 12-month high of $65.84.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

