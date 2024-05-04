Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $447.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.44 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS.

Green Brick Partners Stock Performance

Shares of GRBK stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.64. The stock had a trading volume of 530,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,537. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Green Brick Partners has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $61.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.37.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Insider Activity at Green Brick Partners

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Richard S. Press acquired 1,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.84 per share, with a total value of $51,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 88,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,185.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GRBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Thursday.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Green Brick Partners, Inc (NYSE: GRBK), the third largest homebuilder in Dallas-Fort Worth, is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.