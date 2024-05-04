Hedera (HBAR) Trading Up 2% This Week

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 4th. Hedera has a total market cap of $3.89 billion and $126.89 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hedera has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.18 or 0.00058364 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00010782 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00020667 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00013633 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00006730 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,738,891,043 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,738,891,042.69171 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.11064789 USD and is up 5.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 258 active market(s) with $282,262,536.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

