Helix BioPharma (TSE:HBP) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.19

Helix BioPharma Corp. (TSE:HBP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.19 and traded as high as C$0.22. Helix BioPharma shares last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 198,500 shares changing hands.

Helix BioPharma Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$47.04 million, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of -0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 773.67, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Helix BioPharma Company Profile

Helix BioPharma Corp. operates as an immune-oncology company in Canada. It is developing L-DOS47 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and V-DOS47 that targets the vascular epithelial growth factor receptor 2. Helix BioPharma Corp. has collaboration agreements with Moffitt Cancer Center to investigate the pharmacodynamics of L-DOS47 and determine the benefits of combining L-DOS47 with immune checkpoint inhibitors; and with University Hospital Tuebingen to assess the therapeutic response of L-DOS47 in cancer models expressing CEACAM6, with advanced preclinical metabolic imaging.

