Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Price Target Lowered to $384.00 at Barclays

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $400.00 to $384.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

HUBB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Hubbell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Hubbell in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $427.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $386.57.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HUBB

Hubbell Price Performance

Shares of Hubbell stock traded up $6.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $379.89. The stock had a trading volume of 433,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,446. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Hubbell has a 12 month low of $248.37 and a 12 month high of $429.61. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $398.06 and its 200 day moving average is $345.25.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.39%.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, VP Katherine Anne Lane sold 1,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.51, for a total value of $517,484.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,297,731.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Katherine Anne Lane sold 1,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.51, for a total value of $517,484.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,297,731.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,837 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.16, for a total value of $657,939.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,296 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,815.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,747 shares of company stock worth $1,693,364 over the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hubbell

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Hubbell by 6.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hubbell during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hubbell by 8.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 850.2% in the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 9,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 8,204 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.