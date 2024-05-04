Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.95

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.95 and traded as high as $23.42. Imperial Brands shares last traded at $23.40, with a volume of 111,001 shares trading hands.

Imperial Brands Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Imperial Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, tobacco accessories, vapour, heated tobacco, and oral nicotine. The company sells its products under various brands, including JPS, Davidoff, Gauloises, West, Winston, Kool, Lambert & Butler, Fortuna, Nobel, News, Backwoods, Champion, Golden Virginia, Rizla, Blu, Pulze, Skruf, and Zone X.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.