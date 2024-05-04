InMode’s (INMD) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on INMD. Barclays cut their target price on InMode from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on InMode from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.80.

INMD stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,596,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,185. InMode has a 1-year low of $16.72 and a 1-year high of $48.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.99 and a 200 day moving average of $21.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 2.20.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. InMode had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that InMode will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of InMode by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,940,890 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $43,166,000 after purchasing an additional 351,863 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of InMode by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,940,071 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $43,147,000 after buying an additional 261,252 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in shares of InMode during the 4th quarter worth about $32,366,000. DDD Partners LLC increased its stake in InMode by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,228,162 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after acquiring an additional 240,856 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in InMode by 44.0% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,080,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $32,897,000 after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

