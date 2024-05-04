Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

NYSE:ICE traded up $3.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.50. 3,991,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,404,087. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.01 and its 200-day moving average is $125.81. The firm has a market cap of $74.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $103.81 and a twelve month high of $140.43.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 7,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total transaction of $962,156.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,742.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 7,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total value of $962,156.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,742.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 27,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $3,768,677.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 138,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,659,738.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,832 shares of company stock worth $21,499,127. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ICE. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.92.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ICE

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.