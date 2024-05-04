International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Coverage Initiated at BNP Paribas

Investment analysts at BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price target indicates a potential downside of 12.50% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.29.

IBM stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $165.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,400,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,768,629. The business has a 50 day moving average of $185.75 and a 200 day moving average of $171.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $152.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.74. International Business Machines has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 971.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

