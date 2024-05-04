iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target Increased to $138.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IRTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $142.00 to $133.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $134.00.

Shares of IRTC stock traded down $8.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.68. 887,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,414. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. iRhythm Technologies has a 52-week low of $70.24 and a 52-week high of $134.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.02 and a 200 day moving average of $102.94. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -24.27 and a beta of 1.31.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.66). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 59.64%. The business had revenue of $132.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.14 million. Research analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $153,791.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $153,791.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,655.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 24,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $3,012,533.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,954,629.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,052 shares of company stock worth $4,274,942. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRTC. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,262,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,425,000 after purchasing an additional 41,052 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,046,000. Braidwell LP lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 568,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,554,000 after purchasing an additional 89,600 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 33,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 11,052 shares in the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

