iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DGRO. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,626,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,347,000 after acquiring an additional 511,407 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,024,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,079,000 after buying an additional 183,410 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,601,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,444,000 after purchasing an additional 280,775 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,100,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,626,000 after buying an additional 18,497 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 42.1% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,153,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,332 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $56.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,396,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,369. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.00. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The company has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

