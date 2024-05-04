iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for 9.8% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $9,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 13,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 25,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:HDV traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.25. 229,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,956. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $93.46 and a twelve month high of $110.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.90 and a 200 day moving average of $103.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.