iShares Global Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:GLOF) Holdings Decreased by SYM FINANCIAL Corp

SYM FINANCIAL Corp lessened its stake in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:GLOF – Free Report) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp owned 0.19% of iShares Global Equity Factor ETF worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLOF. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Equity Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Saxony Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Equity Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $311,000. Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new position in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $402,000.

iShares Global Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLOF traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $40.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,108. iShares Global Equity Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $32.86 and a twelve month high of $41.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.29. The stock has a market cap of $122.40 million, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares Global Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global Equity Factor ETF (GLOF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Global Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities from around the world. Stocks are selected and weighted to optimize exposure to five factors: quality, value, momentum, smaller size and low volatility.

