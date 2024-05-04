iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Pointe Capital Management LLC

Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Sykon Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,074,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $875,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFA stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $78.92. 15,055,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,731,221. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $80.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.38 and a 200-day moving average of $74.77.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

