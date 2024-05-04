John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.98

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.98 and traded as high as $10.18. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund shares last traded at $10.17, with a volume of 20,679 shares traded.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.98.

Get John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund alerts:

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 61,666 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 29,730 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,170,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.