Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Given New $59.00 Price Target at Barclays

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho cut Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Argus downgraded Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Johnson Controls International stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.38. The stock had a trading volume of 7,096,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,978,445. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $70.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,387,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522,009 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,760,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,491,000 after buying an additional 6,247,250 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,400,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,553,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,622,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

