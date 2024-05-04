Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.600-3.750 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.60-$3.75 EPS.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 2.7 %

JCI traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.38. 7,096,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,978,445. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43. The company has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.22.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.92%.

JCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho downgraded Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

