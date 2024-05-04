JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target to $68.00

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $68.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KO. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.27.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE:KO traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.18. 11,627,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,021,238. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.06. The firm has a market cap of $268.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.57. Coca-Cola has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $64.25.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $15,063,636.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,968,753.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $15,063,636.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,968,753.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 323,107 shares of company stock valued at $19,657,742. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 115,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 19.4% in the third quarter. Windsor Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.4% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 540,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,251,000 after purchasing an additional 12,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

