JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Price Target to $200.00

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Repligen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.75.

RGEN stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $167.05. The company had a trading volume of 454,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,521. The company has a quick ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 668.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.03. Repligen has a one year low of $110.45 and a one year high of $211.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.90.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $151.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.06 million. Repligen had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO James Bylund sold 4,373 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total transaction of $866,203.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,860.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO James Bylund sold 4,373 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total value of $866,203.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,860.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 3,517 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $681,348.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,699,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,597 shares of company stock valued at $5,039,532 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 2,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Repligen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $502,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Repligen by 243.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

