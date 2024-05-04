Kellanova (NYSE:K) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 37.07%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Kellanova updated its FY24 guidance to $3.55-3.65 EPS.

Kellanova Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE K traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,363,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,132,182. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. Kellanova has a 12-month low of $47.63 and a 12-month high of $71.53. The company has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.39.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $4,115,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,309,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,148,110.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold 933,600 shares of company stock worth $51,891,044 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellanova has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on K

Kellanova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.