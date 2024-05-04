Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Cuts Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lessened its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,244 shares during the quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 671,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,248,000 after purchasing an additional 123,898 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 2,094,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,235,000 after buying an additional 96,804 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $858,000. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 69.0% during the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,368,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,604,000 after acquiring an additional 558,435 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FBND traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 843,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,065. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $42.45 and a 52 week high of $46.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.84.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

