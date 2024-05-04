Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Grows Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 764,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,809,000 after acquiring an additional 23,799 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 5.4% during the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KO traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $62.17. The company had a trading volume of 11,628,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,782,690. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.12. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $64.25.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.60%.

In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,594,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $13,594,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $15,063,636.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,968,753.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 323,107 shares of company stock valued at $19,657,742. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.27.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

