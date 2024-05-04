Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 0.6% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAX traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,956. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.12 and its 200-day moving average is $24.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.