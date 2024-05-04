Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $2.97 on Friday, reaching $253.53. 2,350,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,227,820. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $200.20 and a 1-year high of $261.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $254.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

