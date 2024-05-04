Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Purchases 505 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group owned approximately 0.06% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 15,766 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 149.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after buying an additional 33,872 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 151,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,845,000 after buying an additional 7,109 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 148.1% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.46. 12,365,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,865,731. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $72.88 and a 52-week high of $92.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.75 and a 200 day moving average of $85.73. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.