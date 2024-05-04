Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Sells 887 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,454,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,358,000 after buying an additional 9,585 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,550,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,043,000 after buying an additional 67,688 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 118.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,230,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,935 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $922,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $73.37. 6,621,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.85 and a 200-day moving average of $69.62. The company has a market capitalization of $115.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

