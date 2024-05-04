Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.42 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Price Performance

KRP stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.08. The company had a trading volume of 258,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,019. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.49. The company has a quick ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $17.11.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.19%. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 286.67%.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director Brett G. Taylor sold 22,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $348,062.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,927,473.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Brett G. Taylor sold 22,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $348,062.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 380,210 shares in the company, valued at $5,927,473.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Brett G. Taylor sold 27,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $421,298.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 299,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,955.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 100,672 shares of company stock worth $1,571,185 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

