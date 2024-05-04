Koovs (LON:KOOV) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.20

Koovs PLC (LON:KOOV – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04). Koovs shares last traded at GBX 3.20 ($0.04), with a volume of 94,423 shares.
Koovs Stock Up 9,900.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.80, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.20. The firm has a market cap of £12.86 million and a PE ratio of -0.36.
Koovs Company Profile
Koovs plc supplies branded fashion garments and accessories through online fashion store, Koovs.com in India. The company offers dresses, tops, jumpsuits and playsuits, skirts, jeans, trousers and leggings, shorts, cardigans and pullovers, and coats and jackets for women; and shirts, T-shirts and polo shirts, jeans, vests, trousers and chinos, joggers, knitwear, shorts, hoodies and sweatshirts, coats and jackets, underwear and socks, loungewear, and tailoring for men.
