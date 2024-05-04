Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

LEG has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut Leggett & Platt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Leggett & Platt from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Leggett & Platt from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

Leggett & Platt stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,968,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,515. Leggett & Platt has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $33.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is -158.62%.

Insider Transactions at Leggett & Platt

In other Leggett & Platt news, EVP Ryan Michael Kleiboeker acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $133,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 41,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,153.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Leggett & Platt

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,946,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,983,000 after buying an additional 117,499 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 145,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after buying an additional 50,438 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 253.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,934,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,636,000 after buying an additional 786,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,699,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,186,000 after buying an additional 532,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

See Also

