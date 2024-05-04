Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LTH. Mizuho lowered their target price on Life Time Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Life Time Group in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Life Time Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.71.

Shares of LTH stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.15. 866,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,336. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.15. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.76. Life Time Group has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $22.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $558.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Life Time Group’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Life Time Group will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Life Time Group news, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 10,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $147,369.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 201,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,700.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Life Time Group news, CFO Erik Weaver sold 5,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $67,285.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,568.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 10,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $147,369.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,742,700.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Life Time Group by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,401,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,530,000 after buying an additional 1,665,006 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth $14,544,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,178,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,934,000 after purchasing an additional 558,488 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $776,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Life Time Group during the third quarter worth about $774,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

