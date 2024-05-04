Lisk Price Tops $1.95 on Top Exchanges (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Lisk has a market capitalization of $277.63 million and $80.48 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for about $1.95 or 0.00003070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001515 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000942 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001270 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001299 BTC.

About Lisk

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

