Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $82.00 price objective on the building manufacturing company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LPX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.75.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $74.30. The company had a trading volume of 703,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,695. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 1.87. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $84.54.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $658.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.60 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.45%.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $193,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,692.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 232.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 789 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

