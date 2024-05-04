Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at Robert W. Baird

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $248.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marriott International from $234.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $241.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $234.59. 1,572,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,790. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.39. The company has a market cap of $67.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.61. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $165.13 and a twelve month high of $260.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 376.88%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.47%.

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $4,969,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,188,899.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $4,969,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,188,899.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 37,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total transaction of $9,006,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,197,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in Marriott International by 845.5% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

