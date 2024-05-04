Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Buys 161 Shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Reliance were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Reliance during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Reliance by 183.6% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Reliance by 187.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Reliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup cut Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Reliance from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Reliance Stock Down 0.3 %

Reliance stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $289.78. The stock had a trading volume of 249,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 5.74. Reliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $229.12 and a fifty-two week high of $342.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.92.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reliance, Inc. will post 19.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Reliance’s payout ratio is 20.55%.

Insider Activity at Reliance

In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,449,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,212,862.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,449,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,042 shares in the company, valued at $14,212,862.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,000 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total value of $968,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,592.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,996 shares of company stock valued at $29,052,928 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Profile

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

