Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Has $500,000 Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 91.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at $1,892,000. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the third quarter valued at $8,186,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 24.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after acquiring an additional 15,361 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 2.5% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,666,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,245,000 after acquiring an additional 40,086 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 174.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on R shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ryder System from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens raised their price target on Ryder System from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryder System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.83.

Ryder System Stock Down 0.0 %

R stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.66. The company had a trading volume of 179,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.38. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.60 and a 52 week high of $127.21.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.43. Ryder System had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.98%.

Insider Transactions at Ryder System

In related news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.48, for a total value of $877,994.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,698.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.48, for a total value of $877,994.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,698.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 3,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.16, for a total value of $437,436.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,577,293.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,408 shares of company stock worth $2,270,631. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

