Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Has $607,000 Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 411.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ares Capital by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Ares Capital by 137.2% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Trading Up 0.3 %

ARCC stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,902,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,858. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.06. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Ares Capital had a net margin of 62.77% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.32%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 65.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on ARCC shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.43.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

