Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Has $966,000 Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORI. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Old Republic International by 1,069.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Republic International Trading Down 0.1 %

ORI stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,388,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,370. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.81. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $31.22.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

In other news, Director Barbara Adachi acquired 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $55,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,845 shares in the company, valued at $224,367. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara Adachi bought 1,925 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $55,055.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,845 shares in the company, valued at $224,367. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $101,445.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,022.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Old Republic International from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

