Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Invests $542,000 in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 84,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,033,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 130,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,761,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of First Trust Water ETF stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,749. First Trust Water ETF has a 52-week low of $77.11 and a 52-week high of $102.75. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.12.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

