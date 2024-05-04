Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up about 0.5% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFUV. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,698,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,098,000 after buying an additional 2,431,740 shares during the period. Trust Co of the South bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,071,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,730,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,344 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,271,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,806,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,210,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,168. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52 week low of $31.76 and a 52 week high of $40.96.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

