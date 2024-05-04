Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Makes New Investment in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 32,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total transaction of $3,479,105.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,547 shares in the company, valued at $10,984,265.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $212,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $607,814.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 32,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total value of $3,479,105.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,547 shares in the company, valued at $10,984,265.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PCAR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on PACCAR in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $121.00 target price (up from $117.00) on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PACCAR

PACCAR Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCAR traded down $1.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,899,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813,976. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.39. The firm has a market cap of $54.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.96. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $68.40 and a 52 week high of $125.50.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 11.20%.

PACCAR Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.