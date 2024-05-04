Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Sells 4,417 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,417 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 365.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 287.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.84. 50,066,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,806,707. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.57. The firm has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.42 and a 1-year high of $106.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3077 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

