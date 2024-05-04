Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Sells 6,724 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,724 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,539,000. Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 282.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 55,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 41,047 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,584,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,328,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.04. 2,230,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,204,346. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.61. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $65.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

